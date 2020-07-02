#UPDATE: First look at the #CHOP zone since Seattle Police cleared it out this morning.
Dozens of tents and lots belongings left, but all protestors have been cleared out. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/dULugXBtBz
— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) July 1, 2020
At least 31 were arrested when the police finally moved in.
More than a half dozen people cuffed and escorted from #CHOP in Seattle in the last 20 min. #komonews pic.twitter.com/6IdaALnUfB
— Denise Whitaker🏃♀️ (@deniseonKOMO) July 1, 2020
What a difference four hours makes. #CHOP #Q13FOX #Seattle pic.twitter.com/JC9uSkK3fM
— Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 1, 2020