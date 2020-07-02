Racism is gone, all is now right with the world, stupid white leftists burnt an elk.

Peaceful Antifa/BLM/full-time protestors/bored and angry kids set Elk statue on fire in Portland. Elk’s are a famous symbol of racism, and only a fascist would regret seeing this statue burn. No justice, no Elk. pic.twitter.com/U0mx8qMVay — Mike (@Doranimated) July 2, 2020

The elk in happier times, before it descended into its evil pit of racism.

"A mob in Portland, Oregon, has torched a statue of an elk."

Perhaps it's time to recalibrate? pic.twitter.com/yUdVO1m6jW — Lawrence Magnuson (@ElmagnotheFinn) July 2, 2020

The nice & peaceful people of Portland set ablaze an elk statue from 1900. It has been confirmed this elk fought in Civil War, waving the confederate flag. His name is Sir Bob Elk Badassio Jr. & he was the leader of the evil people. Justice has been served.

Racism has ended. pic.twitter.com/ki3N6UJYIx — Barbara2.0 (@barbara2point0) July 2, 2020