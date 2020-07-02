There will be a press conference today at noon to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein. The press conference will be livestreamed on Facebook @USAOSDNY. https://t.co/n1wN6uglOD pic.twitter.com/NRdDWYnW7q

This might get interesting if she still has all the information and they don’t let her “suicide.”

Via WMUR:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman linked to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Thursday morning in New Hampshire, according to multiple reports.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, was arrested in Bradford, the FBI said. According to ABC News, she was taken into custody without incident about 8:30 a.m.

She is expected to appear in federal court in the Granite State at some point Thursday.

