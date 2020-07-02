It’s coming back!

Via Daily Caller:

The U.S. added 4.8 million jobs in June, while the unemployment declined to 11.1% , according to Department of Labor data released Friday.

Total non-farm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report, and the number of unemployed persons fell by 3.2 million to 17.8 million. These numbers mark the second month of both unemployment gains since the country lost a record number of 20.5 million jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic closures.

