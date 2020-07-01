Media are literally stoking the mania.

Via Fox News:

The New York Times has faced intense backlash over its report about the history of Mount Rushmore.

Ahead of President Trump’s scheduled Fourth of July celebration at the national monument, the Times ran a report with the headline “How Mount Rushmore Became Mount Rushmore,” which outlined how the upcoming event “invited even more scrutiny” regarding the landmark’s history.

Along with the criticisms George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt have faced in recent weeks, the Times reported the condemnation from Native Americans since the monument was built on indigenous land. It also noted how the sculptor Gutzon Borglum had “strong bonds with leaders of the Ku Klux Klan” and has a documented history of espousing white supremacist and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

