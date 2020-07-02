Mind like a steel trap.

BIDEN: “Finally, I said — and you’ll appreciate this because we’re all from immigrant past. My mother would say ‘they got my Irish up.’ I came back — I came back from South Africa trying to see Nelson Mandela and getting arrested for trying to see him on Robben Island, he was in prison. And when I came back, first thing I did, I landed in Philadelphia and I went back to her apartment, which is in Wilmington, Delaware, she was teaching. And I knocked on her door and she said ‘oh, Joe, come on in, you’ve been gone for” — I said ‘no, no, I’m not coming in.’ I said ‘you finally got my Irish up.’”