Via NYDN:

A day after three people were arrested outside City Hall, Mayor de Blasio says his patience is wearing thin with protesters camping out there.

Since demonstrators began assembling in the city’s civic center about a week ago, two government buildings have been defaced with graffiti, and at least one man was captured on videotape being arrested.

In the days leading up to the Tuesday night budget vote, protesters wrote graffiti on the David N. Dinkins Municipal Building on Centre St., named after the former mayor and a de Blasio mentor, as well as the Manhattan Surrogate’s Court building.

“A protester who says vile, nasty things to a police officer is degrading their own movement. A protester who writes nasty violent phrases on a public building is degrading their own movement, especially a public building named after our first African-American mayor.” De Blasio. “I mean, get it together people.”

