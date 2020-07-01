WATCH: The Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to violent protesters. pic.twitter.com/k9vFW6g3qB
— News4JAX (@wjxt4) July 1, 2020
Well said.
A Florida sheriff warned that he would deputize legal gun owners in his county if he feels protesters are overwhelming the police force.
“If we can’t handle you … I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county, and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose: to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility,” Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, the county’s first black sheriff, said in a video released on Tuesday.
“That’s what we’re sworn to do. And that’s what we’re going to do. You’ve been warned,” he added.