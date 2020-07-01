Well said.

Via Washington Examiner:

A Florida sheriff warned that he would deputize legal gun owners in his county if he feels protesters are overwhelming the police force.

“If we can’t handle you … I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county, and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose: to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility,” Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, the county’s first black sheriff, said in a video released on Tuesday.

“That’s what we’re sworn to do. And that’s what we’re going to do. You’ve been warned,” he added.

