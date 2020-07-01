Police are moving people out of the #CHOP southbound on 12th. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/nTIZ7ZfKE3

Retaking of park and tents. They also retook the precinct.

Backside of the tents on Cal Anderson @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/2BLAkFOt4N

Walked around to E Pine and Nagle. Cal Anderson fields look to have been mostly cleared. You can see the former core area there in front of SPD East precinct is cleared of people. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/gHwKqV7I7A

The official call:

I will call it: As of 6:59am PT, #CHOP is no more. pic.twitter.com/B5K9m6ONE6

The mess that is left:

#UPDATE: First look at the #CHOP zone since Seattle Police cleared it out this morning.

Dozens of tents and lots belongings left, but all protestors have been cleared out. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/dULugXBtBz

