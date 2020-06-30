They can’t even bring themselves to condemn China for what they’ve done.

Via Free Beacon:

House Democrats voted down a resolution that condemned China for launching cyberattacks aimed at stealing valuable coronavirus data from American research institutions.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.) introduced the resolution on Tuesday morning. It notes China’s “long history of conducting cyberattacks on Americans” and further warns that the Communist nation’s coronavirus-related attacks could “jeopardize the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options for American citizens.” Kinzinger’s resolution also demands that China be held accountable for “perpetrating such belligerent acts.”

Rep. Michael McCaul (R., Texas) argued in support of the resolution, calling China’s cyberattacks “a new low.”

Keep reading…