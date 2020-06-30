Father Of Black Teen Killed In CHOP: It’s Time To Bring In The National Guard | The Daily Wire https://t.co/NihCG6by1U

They didn’t care about his son’s black life, poor father.

Via Washington Examiner:

The father of a teen killed during a shooting in Seattle’s “autonomous zone” is calling for the National Guard to be sent into the area.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson’s 19-year-old son and namesake was fatally shot last week in Seattle’s CHOP zone, which was created by protesters following the death of George Floyd. The father says it’s time for the occupiers to disperse, according to KIRO 7 News.

“This doesn’t look like a protest to me no more,” Anderson told local news. “That just looks like they just took over and said, ‘We can take over whenever we want to.'”

Anderson added that he’d like the National Guard to be called in to stop the violence in the zone, where a shooting claimed the life of a 16-year-old just this week.

“They should deployed them here to say, ‘Man, it’s time to go,’” Anderson said. “It’s time to move on. And break this up.”

