Another debunked hoax story, but this one endangered even investigating the claim.

Via Townhall:

Newly minted Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is slamming recent leaks out of the intelligence community about unverified allegations the Russian government paid Taliban terrorists to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“U.S. and coalition force protection is a critical priority for both the President and the Intelligence Community. The selective leaking of any classified information disrupts the vital interagency work to collect, assess, and mitigate threats and places our forces at risk. It is also, simply put, a crime,” Ratcliffe released in a statement. “We are still investigating the alleged intelligence referenced in recent media reporting and we will brief the President and Congressional leaders at the appropriate time. This is the analytic process working the way it should. Unfortunately, unauthorized disclosures now jeopardize our ability to ever find out the full story with respect to these allegations.”

Keep reading…