OK. It’s time to put grandpa away. He’s lost his mind.

Via: Axios:

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee Tuesday that he would “not be surprised” if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day, adding, “I’m very concerned and not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction.”

The big picture: The country is currently seeing about 40,000 new cases daily, but that number will rise rapidly “if this does not turn around,” Fauci said. He added that the outbreaks in various parts of the country put “the entire country at risk” and “clearly we don’t have this under control.”

