Marxism matters.

Via Daily Wire:

Along with endorsing players putting social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys, the NBA is working with the players union to paint “Black Lives Matter” on both sides of the courts in Walt Disney World arenas, where the league will play when it resumes its coronavirus-paused season in late-July. Despite the league’s efforts to incorporate social justice themed protests into its games, some players are still planning on opting out of playing in order to focus on activism.

The NBA’s Disney courts decision follows players “insist[ing] that the fight for racial equality and social justice be a central part of the NBA’s return to play and the WNBA’s new season,” as well as several players stating they plan to stay off the court when play resumes “to focus on social justice issues,” ESPN reports.

