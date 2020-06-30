This is story is really something. I’d encourage you to read it in its entirety. It’s really something to behold. They claim in the first paragraph it’s not anti-semitic, they claim that Jews will make the town racist.
Via Lohud:
A dozen people — several holding homemade signs — stood outside Village Hall on Monday, demanding answers from village officials on whether they would try to change the course of Nyack College’s reported sale to a religious school.
The demonstrators received no answers from village officials, who also face pressure for an online petition started Sunday.
Mayor Bonnie Christian didn’t return a cell phone message or respond to an email for comment on Monday. She’s maintained she and the four trustees are constrained from talking about a private real estate sale unless there’s an application before the village. And even then, they can’t voice an opinion for fear of being called biased in any legal action.