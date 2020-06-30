DC protester says: “when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.” In front of a guillotine set up in front of Jeff Bezos complex in DC pic.twitter.com/synjRwgD1H

I know we don’t all like Jeff Bezos, but remember …when the Marxists are done with the rich people guess who they come for next?

Via Daily Wire:

Fringe activists set up a guillotine in front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s home in Washington, D.C., on Sunday where they reportedly demanded that Amazon be abolished.

One of the demonstrators said on a bullhorn in front of Bezos’s home, “it is still exploitation and when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.”

The guillotine that was set up in front of Bezos’s home had a sign in front of it that stated, “Support our poor communities not our wealthy men.”

