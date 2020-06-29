So dumb.

Amid recent controversy over politically incorrect content, Hulu has decided to remove an episode of the television show “The Golden Girls” from Hulu that some perceived to contain a blackface reference.

This past weekend, the streaming platform made the choice to remove the 1988 episode “Mixed Blessings” (Season 3, Episode 23). In the episode, Dorothy’s (Bea Arthur) son Michael introduces his older black fiancée Lorraine to the rest of the gang. Dorothy is resistant to the marriage not because of race, but due to the age difference, while Lorraine’s family is worried about their daughter marrying a white man.

The scene in question is where Rose (Betty White) and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) are wearing matching brown mud masks when meeting Lorraine’s family.

