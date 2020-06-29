Occupy City Hall did its job, that’s what the BLM folks were demanding.

Via Daily Wire:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is proposing to slash the city’s police department budget by $1 billion, even as crime is spiking in the Big Apple.

In a Monday morning press conference at City Hall, the Democrat said the saved money would be diverted to “young people.”

“My office presented to City Council a plan that would achieve the billion in savings for the NYPD and shift resources to young people, to communities in a way that would help address a lot of the underlying issues that we know are the cause of so many problems in our society,” he said. His plan is in line with the city council leaders, who have also called for a billion-dollar cut to the police department’s budget.

