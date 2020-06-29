Police investigating the St Louis incident are considering it a case of "fourth-degree assault by intimidation" — by the protesters. https://t.co/DhxX8bEkEe

Via Twitchy:

As Twitchy reported earlier, all of the major media outlets splashed headlines Monday about an armed couple in St. Louis brandishing their weapons at “peaceful protesters” who were just “passing by.”

What the story leaves out is the peaceful protesters broke through an iron gate clearly marked “Private Street: No Trespassing” and then approached the couple on their private property, and Missouri has a “castle doctrine” that gives citizens the right to protect their property from trespassers. You might have read a story or two about peaceful protesters who turned out to be not so peaceful.

Keep reading…