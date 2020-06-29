Via Daily Mail:

A black man has been hailed a hero after he saved the life of a white cop who got trapped in his burning patrol car during a horror crash – despite being wronged by police in the past.

Daylan McLee, 31, from Pennsylvania, ran to help Jay Hanley after he heard the officer get into a crash while having a Father’s Day barbecue at his house on Sunday.

McLee ‘ripped open’ the patrol car’s door and dragged Hanley to safety as the vehicle burst into flames, meaning he escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

