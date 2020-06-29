Detroit Police Department drove into 10-12 protesters including myself. Multiple people are going to the hospital. #NoJusticeNoPeace #detroitpolice #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTayor #PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/etj3a6ejzN

Moral of the story? Stop playing these stupid games of surrounding and attacking cars if you don’t want to be hit.

Via Daily Caller:

Detroit police SUV drove into a crowd of protesters Sunday evening after they surrounded the car, according to video of the incident shared on Twitter.

The car briefly accelerated into the crowd of approximately 15 people before stopping, sending some protesters onto the ground and the hood of the car, the video showed. Once stopped, it accelerated with people still on its hood, according to the video posted to Twitter by activist Ethan Ketner.

