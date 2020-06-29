Via Townhall:

The Supreme Court unveiled a highly anticipated opinion in a major abortion case, June Medical Services LLC v. Russo. The litigation brings a Louisiana law before the high court, one that would require those who perform abortions to obtain admitting privileges to local hospitals, in case of a medical emergency. The case mirrors Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, in which the court struck down a similar law in Texas.

The makeup of the court has shifted since the aforementioned ruling, but in a 5-4 majority, the justices ruled that the Louisiana law is unconstitutional. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the court and Justice Gorsuch joined the conservative justices.

