A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU

The house was on a private street. The radicals went right through the gate saying “no admittance” and were on their lawn. So they weren’t just “passing by,” they were trespassing. And the mayor read the names of people who had written to her to defund the police. Hardly private information.

Via NY Post:

A married couple brandished firearms at a group of protesters who marched through their upscale St. Louis neighborhood Sunday night on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The male homeowner stood barefoot on his Renaissance-style porch in the Central West End neighborhood while carrying a semi-automatic weapon around 6 p.m. local time, while his wife pointed a pistol at the gathering.

The couple confronted the group of about 300 protesters after they breached a gate in the neighborhood, according to a local NBC affiliate.

