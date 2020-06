Via PageSix:

YouTuber Shane Dawson is being called out — once again — this time for appearing to touch himself inappropriately to a poster of Willow Smith when she was just 11 years old.

The disturbing clip that surfaced Saturday morning shows Dawson staring at a photo of a pre-teen Smith while pretending to masturbate. He also sexualizes the lyrics to Smith’s 2010 debut single, “Whip My Hair.”

Dawson is 12 years older than the “Red Table Talk” co-host, who is now 19.

