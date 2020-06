“They requested a police presence, you know, for their safety at the ‘defund the police’ event.”

He’s right on target. Right now there’s an FTP march in D.C. with the people chanting “the racist pigs have got to go” and “no no to the popo” as the police are literally blocking off the traffic to keep them safe as they march. But they don’t see the irony as they chant “F**k the police” and chant for revolution.