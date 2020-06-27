Via TMZ:

The term “master” is officially canceled when it comes to describing bedrooms and bathrooms … at least when you’re searching for a home in Houston.

The Houston Association of Realtors is no longer using the word “master” to hype bedrooms and bathrooms on its Multiple Listing Service … instead, the realtors are going with the word “primary.”

The change in terminology, which happened quietly earlier this month, is already in place on HAR’s property listing database … and it came after several members demanded a review of the language, which some believe carries connotations to slavery.

According to HAR, the change has been raised and considered for several years … and they are finally pulling the plug on “master.” It’s worth noting … Houston has one of the nation’s highest African-American populations.