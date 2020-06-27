Via Fox News:

Princeton University will remove President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and a residential college, the school’s president announced.

Christopher Eisgruber announced the institution’s decision in a statement published on the school’s website. He cited Wilson’s “racist views and policies” as the main factor in the decision.

“The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms,” the statement read.

Keep reading…