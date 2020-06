Don Folden who runs history tours in D.C. asks her if she knows the history of the Lincoln Emancipation statue but she can’t even respond, just continues to scream emotionally.

“Why are you protecting it?!” BLM activist gets into a verbal exchange with an older black guy who was speaking up against tearing the statue down.#emancipationstatue pic.twitter.com/4crUOJhDFP — Sagnik Basu (@_sagnikbasu) June 27, 2020