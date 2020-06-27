No problem with depictions of Jesus, just Muhammad.

Via Townhall:

All 23 seasons of “South Park” are now available for viewing on HBO Max, except for five episodes that were removed due to the depiction of a Muslim figure.

“Super Best Friends” from the fifth season, “Cartoon Wars” parts I and II from the 10th season, and “200” and “201” from the 14th season will not be available on HBO Max due to the portrayal of a character based on the Prophet Muhammad.

This is not the first time these episodes were removed from a streaming platform. The content was previously pulled from broadcast and not available to stream while the series was on Hulu. South Park Studios was in agreement with the banning of the move; holding the episodes was discussed and agreed to before ViacomCBS licensed the series to HBO Max in 2019.

