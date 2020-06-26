. @SpeakerPelosi & @chuckschumer , you are doing such an honorable job of honoring Floyd Taylor, I mean, George Taylor, um I mean, George Kirby…… pic.twitter.com/14ilSGrrtH

First Pelosi, now Schumer. They really care, right?

It's not just that they can't get his name right.

It's that they blocked even having DEBATE on @SenatorTimScott's bill, where they could have added amendments etc, just so they could propose a bill dead on arrival so they have an issue to campaign on.

Frankly, it's appalling.

— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 26, 2020