Via Daily Mail:

Frederick Douglass, the famous abolitionist who escaped slavery, was known to have disliked the image of a black man kneeling at the feet of his white emancipator.

The Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman’s Memorial, was erected in Washington’s Lincoln Park in 1876.

A copy of the Washington statue was also installed in Boston, home to the statue’s white creator Thomas Ball, in 1879.

