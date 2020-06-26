Biden: I’d use federal power to make all Americans wear a mask in public to stop this pandemic https://t.co/YAkQr7fMrR
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 26, 2020
Pro tip? President doesn’t have that power, you dictator.
Via Twitchy:
If he were president, Joe Biden would abuse his authority to make you wear a mask. Huh, what other countries have done something similar?
From The Daily Beast:
Joe Biden would use federal powers to require all Americans to wear masks in public to fight the coronavirus pandemic if he was president.