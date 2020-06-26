Via KATU2:

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters lit fires and looted and damaged businesses in North Portland early Friday morning, Portland Police Bureau said.

According to police, protesters first met at Fernhill Park Thursday evening before marching to the bureau’s North Precinct at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Emerson Street.

At around 10 p.m., police said several hundred people had gathered outside the precinct. The demonstrators arrived with supplies and began erecting a fence that stretched from the south side of the North Precinct to the north side of the Boys and Girls Club. While building the fence, police said the demonstrators blocked northbound traffic on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

