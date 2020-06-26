Antifa & BLM rioters have amassed outside the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They’re vandalizing the property. Here, they spray paint the security camera to cheers and applause from the mob. Police are observing but not responding. pic.twitter.com/JML6wbrWxa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Antifa rioters have brought barricades & stolen property to build walls outside Portland Police North Precinct. They're occupying the space & trying to recreate another autonomous zone like the one they did outside Ted Wheeler's condo. A separate mob is demonstrating downtown. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Antifa rioters in north Portland are throwing things into their street fire to make it grow bigger. @PortlandPolice stand back and watch from a distance. Rioters have a huge banner that reads, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground.” pic.twitter.com/khHrL0gfBj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

North Portland looks like a war zone right now. Antifa militants tried to establish an autonomous zone outside the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They then started fires in the street. pic.twitter.com/dDar43Lvl7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

More footage of the antifa riot in north Portland earlier today. They started fires, smashed buildings, looted and vandalized. pic.twitter.com/Z9Q6SoQBaK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

.@PortlandPolice finally dispersed antifa rioters after a long night and early morning of violence & arson attacks in north Portland. It started with an autonomous zone occupation at the north precinct before devolving into street fires & looting. pic.twitter.com/PTk1tPotjL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Antifa militants occupied an attempted “autonomous zone” around the @PortlandPolice North Precinct last night. They barricaded off the area with stolen property. They sprayed extremist messages on the building calling for police to be murdered. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/WqCMlJwjCB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Overnight, antifa rioters attacked the @PortlandPolice North Precinct, then started large fires in the street. They said they were doing it for the BLM cause. Others looted in the area. It took many hours before police managed to disperse the violent mob of a couple hundred. pic.twitter.com/yTpBUmxuDH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Photos of the aftermath of last night’s violent antifa riot & arson attacks at & near the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They sprayed graffiti saying, “Protests are effective when they are expensive” and “Capitalism kills.” pic.twitter.com/Qad63paIg1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Via KATU2:

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters lit fires and looted and damaged businesses in North Portland early Friday morning, Portland Police Bureau said. According to police, protesters first met at Fernhill Park Thursday evening before marching to the bureau’s North Precinct at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Emerson Street. At around 10 p.m., police said several hundred people had gathered outside the precinct. The demonstrators arrived with supplies and began erecting a fence that stretched from the south side of the North Precinct to the north side of the Boys and Girls Club. While building the fence, police said the demonstrators blocked northbound traffic on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Keep reading…