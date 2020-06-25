How about no? No kowtowing to Marxists or to Democrats who would hand the country over to them.

Via Washington Examiner:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there should be a “review” of historical statues for possible removal, perhaps even those of the Founding Fathers.

During a Washington Post interview on Thursday, the California Democrat was asked about how the United States should deal with the issue of the Founding Fathers who were slave owners going forward. The speaker called slavery a “sin” and said she was also concerned about the past treatment of Native Americans.

“We have a list of grievances that are part of the early years of our country, and we do not want that to be continued by glorifying any of the people who perpetrated those injustices,” she said, adding that instead of demonstrators vandalizing and tearing down monuments, she thinks that there should be a more methodical process to it.

“Have a review in terms of let’s take it down safely so that we’re not hurting anybody when the statue comes down or costing more money to get rid of it or get rid of the defacing of something that maybe shouldn’t have been,” the speaker said.

