Sigh…

Via Rasmussen:

Americans strongly reject the call by a leading Black Lives Matter activist to remove “white Jesus” from churches and elsewhere. His message resonates far stronger among black Americans than others.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 69% of American Adults disagree with this statement: “All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus and his European mother and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form [of] white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.” Just 13% agree with the statement by BLM activist Shaun King. Eighteen percent (18%) are undecided.

Sixty-five percent (65%) continue to believe that Jesus Christ was the son of God who came to earth to die for our sins, although that’s down from 77% four years ago. Twenty-two percent (22%) do not share that belief, while 13% are not sure.

Support for removing “white Jesus” from churches is far higher among blacks (31%) than it is among whites (9%) and other minority Americans (13%). Blacks are also much stronger believers than the others that Jesus was the son of God.