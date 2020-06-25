

Can the vote for sanity vs. mobs be any clearer? And the rest are not condemning this.

Washington Examiner

Democrats say federal authorities should not intervene when crowds of protesters deface and destroy monuments.

President Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday authorizing the federal government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument that resides on U.S. federal property. An individual could face up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act.

“It’s not our role, and that this was acting locally, and people are working on it. I don’t feel the need to intervene,” Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer told the Washington Examiner.

Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro said the protesters “ought to be protesting [Attorney General William] Barr” instead.

