This is journalism? This guy is personally responsible for thousands dying in nursing homes, the absolute worst job in the whole country.

Cuomo to Cuomo: “I’m wowed by what you did…I think you're the best politician in the country."

Seriously? Thousands died in nursing homes on his watch—way more than other states.

Maybe if he was focused on that—not fake interviews with his brother—they would still be alive. pic.twitter.com/0g6130G9Iq

— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 25, 2020