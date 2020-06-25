Via College Fix:

A petition launched by a University of Wisconsin Madison student calls for officials to remove and replace a statue of President Abraham Lincoln from Bascom Hill, a heavily traversed area on campus.

The petition, which began circulating about three weeks ago, does not mention that Lincoln did more for African Americans than perhaps any other president in the nation’s history and instead states his “history with race relations is questionable.”

“[T]his statue has nothing to do with the creation and continuation of education on UW-Madison’s campus and was merely a gift of political capital,” the petition states.

Keep reading…