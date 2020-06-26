Heh.

KENNEDY: “You know, we have people on Capitol Hill, I am sad to say that think that cops are guilty until proven innocent. And I’m going to say what I said the other day, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead. I think we’ve got more honest cops then we’ve got honest politicians. And I think it’s all just sad. When a Muslim or Jihadist blows up a school, schoolchildren were told don’t judge all Muslims by the actions of a few, and boy, I agree with that. So, how come the same rule doesn’t apply to 800,000 cops in this country? If it wasn’t for double standards around here, we wouldn’t have any standards.”

