Schools that need to have jails in them will remove cops. Terrific idea!

In response to nationwide outcry to reform police, the Oakland Unified School District agreed to eliminate its own police force from campuses Wednesday night.

In an unanimous vote, the board passed the “George Floyd Resolution to Eliminate Oakland Schools Police Department.” The annual $2.5 million spent on the 10 sworn officers and police administrators is instead expected to be redirected toward other student support services and restorative justice efforts.

Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell has from August until Dec. 31 to build a new alternative safety plan, which will include input from a committee of community members and other stakeholders.

