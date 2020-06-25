How about no, you idiots? Go home and bathe.

Via Fox News:

Protesters in New York City spent a second straight night camped out in front of City Hall to demand a $1 billion cut to the police department’s budget.

The group of about 100 protesters, calling themselves “Occupy City Hall,” gathered at a nearby park around 5 p.m. Tuesday and haven’t left. They have vowed to stay until their demand to slash one-sixth of the New York Police Department’s $6 billion budget is met.

The protesters say the money saved should be redistributed to social and community services as well as health care and education.

The city has until June 30 to finalize its entire budget, which includes money for the police department.

“Mayor (Bill) de Blasio has thus far rejected this demand, which is unconscionable,” VOCAL-NY, the group organizing the protest, said in a written statement. “We have questions about City Council promises to support our demands, because we have not seen their plan outside of a vague press release. We view this lack of transparency and specific public commitments as a red flag.”

Keep reading…