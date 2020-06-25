Black Lives Matter Greater New York chair on movement's goals | Fox News Video.” I just want Black Liberation & Black Sovereignty by any means necessary “ -Hawk Newsome BLM N.Y. chapter leader . https://t.co/hHNp022i8V

What a lovely guy.

Via Daily Caller:

Hawk Newsome defended the protests and violent riots that have erupted across the nation during a heated Wednesday segment with Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

Newsome, who chairs Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, argued that because violence and rioting appeared to be getting the point across more effectively, those efforts were justifiable.

MacCallum began by quoting Newsome as saying that he wanted to “shove legislation down people’s throats,” and then asked him, “What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?”

Newsome responded by claiming that the United States had been “built upon violence,” citing the American Revolution and arguing that American diplomacy largely consisted of blowing up other countries and replacing their leaders with leaders we liked better.

