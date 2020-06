They had a reasonable bill that would have allowed greater training and action. But Democrats don’t want actual solutions, they just want continued chaos.

🔥🔥🔥 A must watch.

Retweet if you agree with @SenatorTimScott pic.twitter.com/PAVtq97Gpm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 24, 2020

Don’t let anyone convince you this was about debates or amendments. It’s about politics, and a refusal to find a solution. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 24, 2020