Obama: "Have the right people on" Flynn case.

Update to this story.

Via Twitchy:

Before a U.S. Appeals Court upheld a Justice Department request to drop criminal charges against former Trump adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, the DOJ turned over notes written by former FBI official Peter Strzok:

The Justice Department has turned over to Michael Flynn’s defense team a page of handwritten notes authored in early 2017 by anti-Trump FBI official Peter Strzok, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Although the notes were not publicly disclosed, Flynn attorney Sidney Powell told The Washington Times they are “highly and totally exculpatory” for her client.

“And I’m sure there is more,” she said.

The notes have been released and are now publicly available. The analyses are underway:

Keep reading…