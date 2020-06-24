Via Wired.com:

AT ITS WORLDWIDE Developers Conference on Monday, Apple introduced a litany of new security and privacy features that fit into what the company calls its four privacy principles. Today, Google is announcing its own privacy-focused improvements as well, under what Google CEO Sundar Pichai says are “three important principles” of privacy.

Google already announced security and privacy upgrades to Android 11 earlier this month. But Wednesday’s changes focus on the data that Google services like Maps and YouTube can access—and how long they keep it for.

Keep reading…