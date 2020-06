Via Fox News:

As the release date for “Hamilton” on Disney+ draws closer, creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda says fans should prepare for one thing to change.

Diehard fans of the musical will remember that there are three uses of the F-work throughout the musical, but that conflicts with the PG-13 rating given to the production by Disney+, which allows for only one use of the word before upgrading the rating to R, per the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

Keep reading…