Via NPR:

Two statues toppled, including one of an abolitionist. Several windows smashed at the state Capitol. A state senator attacked by a group of demonstrators. A small fire set outside a local jail.

Those are some of the scenes that played out late Tuesday and early Wednesday in Wisconsin’s capital of Madison.

The arrest of a Black man earlier Tuesday sparked the unrest. He was taken into custody after bringing a megaphone and a baseball bat into a restaurant on the city’s Capitol Square.

The chaos that played out in Madison follows weeks of largely peaceful protests there and across the nation after last month’s death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.

Protesters continued to face off with police about a block from the Capitol early Wednesday, NPR member station Wisconsin Public Radio reported, adding that officers played a prerecorded message on a loop informing the crowd that it had gathered unlawfully.

