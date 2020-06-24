Via CBS:

A county in Washington state has run out of hospital beds because of a recent spike in coronavirus cases — and now, Washington Governor Jay Inslee says the entire state is going to take a more aggressive approach to handling the pandemic. Everyone in the state, minus a few exceptions, will now have to wear a face mask, and will be charged with a misdemeanor crime if they fail to do so.

In a Tuesday press conference, Inslee said the state is experiencing an “uptick” in COVID-19 activity, and that to stop it, the state needs to “remain vigilant and diligent and resourceful.”

