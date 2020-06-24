Notes indicate Biden mentioned the Logan Act, but entirely devoid of context. pic.twitter.com/lGsj0DepHm

ALSO JUST IN: Flynn legal team files a page of Strzok's notes, which appear to describe the Jan. 5 meetign with Obama and natsec team

It was Biden and Obama who kicked it up, knowing there was nothing there, that the conversations were “legit” and within normal bounds.

Via National Review:

Former FBI director James Comey told President Obama that the 2016 conversations between Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and incoming national-security adviser Michael Flynn were not criminal in nature, according to notes from former agent Peter Strzok released by Flynn’s legal team.

The page of notes was taken by Strzok appears to describe a January 5, 2017 meeting of President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and national security officials. This meeting occurred amid accusations that incoming Trump administration officials had colluded with Russian operatives. Strzok was not present at the meeting, and it is unclear what record of the meeting he consulted in taking the notes.

Strzok writes that “P,” presumably President Obama, asked, “Is there anything I shouldn’t be telling transition team?”

Strzok records that “D,” or Director Comey, responded “Kislyak calls but appear legit.”

