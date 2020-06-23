NEWS: The FBI has just released a statement about the NASCAR noose incident at Talladega, indicating it was a misunderstanding. No crime was committed. The noose was already there as early as last year. pic.twitter.com/j2MGrOvUN3 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 23, 2020

It was a common thing in many of the garages, to help pull the rolling door down.

Apologies for not knowing who originally created this image, but it has been making the rounds on Twitter and turned out to be correct. You can see in the left photo the rope was in noose form — apparently as a handle — last year and then cut for evidence Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MIrtF3uqtN — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 23, 2020